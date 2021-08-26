Man shot, killed in BMW in Harlem

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 NY Staff
NEW YORK - A man was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a Mercedes Benz in Harlem early Thursday.

The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of West 150 St. and 8th Ave.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot.  When they got there they found the 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection in front of 2332 8th Ave. EMS also responded to the location and transported the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem but it was too late to save his life.

Police have not made any arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released so that his family could be notified.

