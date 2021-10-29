Man chased by mob, shot dead in Queens

A 23-year-old man died after being chased and shot in the head by a small mob of people in Queens last week.

According to the NYPD, at around 2:50 p.m. on October 19, a group of roughly 11 men chased the victim for several blocks around 163rd Street in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens.

At some point during the chase, one of the men fired a gun at the victim, striking him in the head.

The men then fled the scene on foot in different directions.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Joel Cobbs, of Queens.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying members of the mob seen on security footage. They are all described as black males, between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.