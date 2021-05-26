Man shot in stomach during robbery for his fanny pack, cops say

A man was shot in the stomach after a robber ripped off his fanny pack while standing outside a building in Jamaica, Queens, said police.

The incident occurred on May 22 at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ferndale Avenue and Liverpool Street.

The gunman and another man walked up to the victim and a 28-year-old man, pulled off the fanny pack and then took off in a silver BMX SUV after firing at the 36-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.