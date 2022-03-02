Man shot in hip in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the thigh in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:20 p.m., the victim, a 39-year-old man was standing in front of 107-45 Sutphin Boulevard when he got into an argument with the suspect.

The suspect then produced a gun and shot the victim once in the left him before running away, heading east out Sutphin Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect, who they describe as being in his 30s, standing roughly 6'0" tall, 180 lbs with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, red sneakers, and black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

