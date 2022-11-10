Man found shot in head after Queens car crash

NYPD officers investigating a Queens car crash made a gruesome discovery in the vehicle, a man who had been shot in the back of the head.

A black Range Rover was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Ave. in Flushing around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when it hit a white van that was stopped at a red light. The Range Rover slammed into the front of the van.

The 48-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat of the Range Rover.

EMS took him to Flushing Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The driver of the Range Rover ran off with a bag in his hand.

"I saw the gentleman, or the suspect, running around that white van and he was carrying a large bag," said Jimmy Bahr, who was in the neighborhood with his three-year-old son.

The driver of the white van was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the man had been shot before the accident. There have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing, according to New York City Police.

The identity of the shooting victim is pending proper family notification.

"This is a very nice neighborhood and to see something like this going on around here is unheard of," Bahr added.