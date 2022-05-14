Man shot in head, killed in Bronx

A man is dead after being shot in the head and killed in the Bronx overnight, authorities said.

Police say that around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting at Joyce Kilmer Park near the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse in the Concourse section.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams demanded greater support for the NYPD, saying that the lack of support for law enforcement was creating a culture of impunity for criminals.

"There is no fear from people carrying guns," Adams said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life."

On Tuesday, a gunman was shot and killed after shooting a NYPD officer in the arm.

Authorities say they are afraid that a sudden spike in so-called "ghost guns" will lead to even more gun violence on the city's streets this summer.

