Man shot in head and killed inside deli on Flatbush Avenue

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and killed inside a deli on Flatbush Avenue, said the police.

Fadhl Moosa of Lenox Road was inside 803 Flatbush Avenue at about 7:34 p.m. on Tuesday when he was shot.

Moosa was a worker at Flatbush Delicorp. Deli Grocery. The gunman reportedly demanded money from Moosa. He refused and a struggle ensued.

Police and EMS responded to a 911 call about the incident where Moosa was found behind the counter face down, added the Post.

The NYPD was questioning a person of interest in a separate incident.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams and incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited the deadly shooting scene Wednesday.

"It is completely unacceptable," said Sewell. " I don't want to speak to the actual incident that happened here because that is in the hands of the investigators at this time. When we get on board we are going to take a look with fresh eyes of what's going on here."