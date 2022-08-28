Man shot in chest, killed in Brooklyn apartment building

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the chest and killed in the lobby of an apartment building in the Bronx.

The incident happened at around 7:40 pm. at the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East New York.

Authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot, and upon arrival, found a 51-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed, pending family notification.

There are no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.