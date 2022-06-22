Man shot in chest during drive-by on scooter in the Bronx, cops say

The NYPD is on the hunt for two suspects on a scooter-type vehicle after one of them opened fire on a man in the Bronx.

The incident on June 13 at about 11:20 a.m. was captured on video.

It shows the suspects drive the two-wheeled vehicle down Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section of the borough and fire several rounds.

The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled.

If you know anything about the shooting that could help police, contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.