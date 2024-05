article

The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot in the back by a pellet gun in Midtown Monday morning.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. on 35th and 5th Avenue.

The 47-year-old man was then punched and kicked, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The three suspects then fled the scene on Citi Bikes.