A man was shot in the hand at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Sunday, police said.

It happened at approximately 2:34 a.m. at the 86th Street and Lexington Subway Station on the "4" train.

Police said there was a verbal dispute before the shooting.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to Cornell in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.