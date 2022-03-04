Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead while holding baby, hand of another child in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:16PM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
18thStreet article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot and killed in D.C. while holding a baby and the hand of another child, police say. 

Officials say the man was shot early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast

READ MORE: New study offers insight into who is responsible for gun violence in DC

DC gun violence study

A new study analyzing gun violence in D.C. shows a small group of people are responsible for most of all gun violence in the city.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a black mask. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5 DC will update this developing story as we learn more. 