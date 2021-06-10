Man shot dead outside Dream Hotel in Chelsea

An investigation was underway into the deadly shooting of a man outside the Dream Hotel in Chelsea just after midnight Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man shot in front of 355 West 16th Street at about 12:22 a.m. The 25-year-old victim had been hit in the lower torso.

He was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Very early stages of that investigation," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’

The shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim, who was not a hotel guest, and another man, said police. The gunman took off from the scene in a Jeep.

The victim’s name has not been released. No arrests had been made in the case.

The luxury hotel is in a heavily trafficked area across Ninth Avenue from Chelsea Market and one block from the High Line. It boasts amenities including a rooftop lounge and a swimming pool with portholes looking down into the lobby.

