Queens driver shot in stomach during possible road rage incident

By
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Woodside
FOX 5 NY

Possible road rage shooting

A man was shot in the stomach during a possible road rage incident in Queens.

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible road rage incident in Queens that left a driver with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The drivers of two vehicles got into a dispute while in their cars at 65th Place and Queens Boulevard in Woodside at 7:30 pm. Thursday, according to police.

The 32-year-old driver of one of the vehicles gets out and punches the other driver through the open window of a grey Nissan Sentra. The man who was punched then shoots his attacker in the stomach before speeding off.

The man who was shot was treated at Elmhurst Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD was examining surveillance video and ballistic evidence in the area, reported the NY Post.