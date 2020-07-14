Man shot by suspect on scooter in the Bronx

The NYPD wants to find the man riding a scooter who opened fire striking another man in the Soundview section of the borough.

The shooting took place on July 11 at about 8:50 p.m. in front of 1425 Noble Avenue.

The suspect shot a 37-year-old man in the arm before fleeing, according to cops.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

There was a rash of shootings Monday as gun violence continues to soar in the city.

Eighteen people were shot including five people in three separate drive-bys only 15 minutes apart in Brooklyn. One of the shooting victims was on a scooter when he was shot in the back, reported police.