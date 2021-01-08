Man shot by NYPD after attacking officers with knife inside Queens home

article

A 41-year-old man is currently in critical condition after being shot when officials say he lunged at an NYPD officer with a large knife.

According to authorities, at roughly 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a home on 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth because of a call about 41-year-old man armed with a knife. The caller said the man was hallucinating and destroying the home's basement.

Upon entering the home's basement, several officers and a family member spent about 10 minutes talking to the man, attempting to convince him to go to the hospital. The man refused, pulled out a large knife, and lunged at one of the officers.

One of the officers tasered the man and when that proved ineffective, another officer shot the man twice as he attacked them.

NYPD officials said that officers had responded to the home three times in the last week due to the man's hallucinations and that the man had a history of drug use including crystal meth. Police say the man had previously also spoken of having suicidal thoughts.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. No NYPD officers or anyone else was injured in the shooting.

