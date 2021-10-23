Man shot and killed inside Bronx apartment building: NYPD

article

A man was shot and killed late Saturday evening in the Bronx, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside an NYCHA apartment building on Watson Avenue - part of the Bronx River Houses - in Soundview just after 10 p.m., the NYPD said.

Once there, officers found an unidentified man, unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to identify the victim. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

