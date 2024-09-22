Man shot after fight outside MTA bus in the Bronx: NYPD

A man was shot after a fight outside an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

It happened at East 168th Street and Park Avenue at approximately 4:42 p.m in Morrisania.

Police said there was an argument between two men while boarding the bus, and it continued when they exited the bus.

The man was shot in the right bicep, police said. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.