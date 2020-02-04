Man shoots grocery store worker in the face

Surveillance video from a grocery store in Brownsville shows a gunman open fire on a worker before he hands over money and cash.

The NYPD said the shooting took place on Jan. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. at 9702 Church Avenue.

The 28-year-old employee was struck above the right eyebrow.

He manages to hand over the cash after being shot.

The gunman fled eastbound on Church Ave.

The victim was treated at Brookdale Hospital and released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers.

