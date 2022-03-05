Man sexually assaults woman on NYC subway: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say sexually abused a woman on a subway train last month.

According to authorities, the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was riding a northbound L train in Manhattan at around 9 a.m. on February 9.

The man reportedly pressed his genitals against the 35-year-old woman several times. When the train entered the 14th Street-Union Square station, both the victim and the suspect left the train.

The suspect then pushed her on the platform and ran away.

The victim did not require medical attention.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black trench coat and a black mask with a Nike logo.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.com/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

