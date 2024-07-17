Man sexually assaulted teen girl on Brooklyn subway: NYPD

article

A man sexually assaulted a teen girl on a subway in Brooklyn, police said.

Police said it happened on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when a 15-year-old girl was seated on the Brooklyn bound "N" train when she was assaulted by the man.

The man grabbed her face and forced her to kiss him after making verbal threats to hit her, police said.

Police said the man then placed his hands down her shirt and grabbed her breasts.

The man then fled the scene towards a Manhattan-bound train to parts unknown.

Police said the victim was treated and released on the scene.

Police said the man is approximately 50 years of age, light complexion, and heavy build. He has a bald head and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a pink polo with white stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).



