Man sets boxes outside Manhattan building on fire

A man set cardboard boxes stacked within eachother on fire outside an apartment building in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan.

Security camera footage released by the NYPD shows the man light the boxes, walk away and then return to insert a piece of a burning box back inside after it had fallen to the ground.

The incident occurred on Nov. 8 at about 9:32 p.m. in front of The Ivy building at 312 East 30th Street.

There were no injuries or damage to the building, according to police.

Investigators want to find the man.

Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are kept strictly confidential.