Expand / Collapse search

Man sets boxes outside Manhattan building on fire

Published 
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY

Man sets boxes outside Manhattan building on fire

Surveillance video shows the man setting the boxes on fire and then coming back to put a burning piece of the box that fallen out back inside.

NEW YORK - A man set cardboard boxes stacked within eachother on fire outside an apartment building in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan.

Security camera footage released by the NYPD shows the man light the boxes, walk away and then return to insert a piece of a burning box back inside after it had fallen to the ground.

The incident occurred on Nov. 8 at about 9:32 p.m. in front of The Ivy building at 312 East 30th Street.

There were no injuries or damage to the building, according to police.

Investigators want to find the man.

Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------