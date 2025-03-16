Man found on fire in middle of Times Square overnight, police say

article

A man was set on fire in the middle of Times Square overnight Sunday, according to police.

Footage from the scene captured the moments the man, severely burned, was rushed by authorities into an ambulance after the flames were extinguished.

Police say the 45-year-old man was found on fire around 4 a.m. and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say they saw the man on fire but didn't know how exactly he was set on fire.

Dozens of first responders could be seen surrounding the scene as the man stood on the sidewalk shirtless.

It is unclear at this time whether the man was set on fire by someone else or whether police are seeking a possible suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.