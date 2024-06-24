Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for brutal 2022 Queens subway attack that cost woman her eye

A man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for a violent, unprovoked attack on a 33-year-old woman inside a Queens subway station in September 2022.

The vicious assault left the victim, who was heading to work, with severe injuries, including the loss of her right eye.

"A 33-year-old woman was simply on her way to work when Waheed Foster, without any warning, smashed her in the head with an object, pummeled her in the head with his fists, and kicked her in the face repeatedly," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "A good Samaritan attempted to intervene during the attack but was chased by the assailant, who then resumed his vicious onslaught. It’s a miracle she’s alive today after the brutal assault she endured."

According to authorities, on September 20, 2022, at around 5:30 a.m., Elizabeth Gomes, 33, was followed by foster as she exited a train at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station.

As Gomes was ascending the stairs, Foster attacked her from behind, striking her head with a hard object.

Surveillance video shows Gomes attempting to escape, but Foster catches up to her, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching her.

Despite a bystander's attempt to help, Foster continues his assault, kicking Gomes in the face multiple times as she tries to get up. The attack only stopped when Foster chased away the would-be rescuer.

Gomes was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she underwent emergency eye surgery, resulting in the loss of her right eye.

Foster, 43, who was undomiciled at the time of the attack, ped guilty to attempting murder in the second degree, and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.