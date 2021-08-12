Man runs down Harlem street shooting gun

Security cameras caught a man running down a Harlem street shooting a gun at another man.

The NYPD says it happened about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The video that was released by the police shows the man running down 7th Ave. firing a gun at a man running away. The other man climbed over the median in an effort to hide. Cars are seen driving down the street as the man shoots the gun.

The victim was not hit by any of the shots.

The gunman got on a red and black scooter at 7th Ave. and West 148th St. He was last seen heading southbound on 7th Ave.

Police said they are looking for a man with a light complexion, 5'11" tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, red sneakers, and a black balaclava.