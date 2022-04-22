Man robs mailroom at Queens apartment building

A man broke into a Queens apartment building and stole mail and packages from the mailroom.

The NYPD says it happened to a building on 73rd St. in Elmhurst.

A video showed the man using a screwdriver to force open the lobby door to the multi-unit residential building.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Once inside, he grabbed various pieces of mail and packages. Police say one of the packages contained a QVC bracelet valued at $50. There was not information on any of the other stolen items.

They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.