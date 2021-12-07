Man robs bus driver in Manhattan

article

Police in New York were looking for a man who robbed a bus driver during the morning rush hour.

The NYPD says it happened just after 9 a.m. at the corner of West 42nd St. and 7th Ave. in Midtown Manhattan.

The man was a passenger on a privately operated bus that he and others had boarded in New Jersey.

The bus had stopped to let all of the passengers off. The man grabbed the 59-year-old male bus driver and briefly held him while he removed $480 from the driver-side door handle.

The robber then took off and went into the Times Square – 42 Street subway station. The victim was not hurt.

