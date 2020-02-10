Man robs, attacks 11-year-old boy with cane

Police want to find the man who robbed and attacked an 11-year-old boy who was waiting for a bus in Brooklyn.

Cops say he took the boy's phone and then struck him in the head with a cane.

The incident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of 5th Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park.

The boy was carrying a backpack. As he tried to chase after the man he was hit in the head with a cane.

The suspect then headed northbound on 4th Avenue.

He is described by police as light-skinned and was wearing a grey hooded sweater, a blue and black jacket, blue jeans, and black and red sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information that could help cops nab the suspect should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter

