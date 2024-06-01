Man robbed two young girls in Brooklyn, choked 6-year-old: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn this week, and choking the younger child.

According to authorities, the two girls were walking on the street near Eastern Parkway and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights, when the suspect approached them from behind and demanded the 14-year-old give her hold necklace to him.

The 14-year-old refused, and the suspect allegedly began to choke the 6-year-old with one hand, while ripping the gold necklace from her neck. The suspect then snatched the gold necklace from the 14-year-old victim's neck as well, before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction to parts unknown.

The two girls were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and between 25 and 40 years old, with dark hair tied into a ponytail.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a Target shopping bag. Police say that after the incident, the man took a gray hooded sweatshirt from the Target bag and put it on over his white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.