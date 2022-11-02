Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

article

A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store.

The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month.

They went up to a 39-year-old man inside and attacked him across his head and body before one of them used the stun gun against the victim's head.

They then took the victim's $2,200 designer bag, approximately $4,500 in cash, credit/debit cards, and other identification documents.

They then ran off in different directions. New York City Police say several of them took off in a white four-door Acura sedan.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for his injuries. He was expected to be ok.



The NYPD released images of xix of the seven people wanted for questioning and a picture of the Acura.