Man robbed and shot on Manhattan street

Updated 41 mins ago
Midtown
FOX 5 NY

A man was robbed of his watch and necklace before being shot in Midtown Manhattan.

NEW YORK - Police say a man was shot during a robbery in Midtown Manhattan early on Sunday morning.

The NYPD says it happened at about 2:15 a.m. on East 30th St.

A 35-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when a man with a gun ran up and demanded his watch and necklace.

The victim gave up his valuables.  The gunman then shot at him, hitting him in the thigh.  EMS took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue for treatment.

The gunman ran off and is still on the loose.  The NYPD released a video of the incident and was offering a reward for information in the case.

