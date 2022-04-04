Man riding scooter killed on Long Island highway

article

A man riding an electric scooter on a Long Island highway was hit and killed on Monday morning.

The Suffolk County Police say it happened on the Sunrise Highway in West Babylon.

Detectives say Edward Marcuteanu was riding a Splach electric scooter in the middle lane of eastbound Sunrise Highway, approximately a quarter-mile west of exit 40 when he was hit by a 2016 Honda Accord at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Marcuteanu, 43, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT from North Babylon Fire Department.

The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Ozone Park man, and his passenger a 28-year-old Smithtown man were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda and scooter were both impounded for safety checks.