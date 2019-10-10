Man reports staggering weight loss after trainer gets him 'banned' from fast-food restaurants

article

An overweight man once "banned" from getting takeout in his hometown has lost a staggering 280 pounds in a year.

Darren "Dibsy" McClintock embarked on the epic weight-loss journey last October after doctors warned he was "eating himself to death."

In the months since, Dibsy, who clocked in at a sizeable 40 stone (560 pounds) at his heaviest, has lost half his entire body weight — the equivalent of hulking Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This time last year he couldn't walk up the stairs, wear a seat belt, fit in the bath or travel on public transportation. But since turning his life around, the 28-year-old has competed in the Great North Run, fought in a charity boxing match and climbed Scotland's Ben Nevis mountain.

And six weeks ago, he and his new girlfriend officially became an item after they met and she began sending messages of support over Facebook.

"When I look back over the last year and what I have achieved I'm very proud of myself. Both physically and mentally I'm in the best place I have ever been, I'm really happy," Dibsy said.

Advertisement

"Twelve months ago I had given up on life and thought there was no way back from the weight I had reached. Now I'm living the best life I can, it's amazing."

Much of the Dibsy's astounding success is down to personal trainer Mike Hind, who has been with him every step of the way. The two made headlines last year when Hind handed out flyers at local fast-food restaurants, complete with a picture of Dibsy, saying "Do not serve,"

It was then that Hind set the ultra-ambitious goal for Dibsy to lose 280 pounds in the space of a year, which he achieved last week with just seven days to spare.

"The last year has been absolutely brutal and a massive challenge. There have been lots of really difficult moments and times when I've not wanted to get out of bed in the morning. Hind has been there pushing me the whole way though, he's been absolutely incredible," said Dibsy, who hails from Middlesbrough, England.

"When I saw I'd reached my target weight it was a huge relief and a big weight off my shoulders, literally. After working so hard for an entire year it felt great to achieve the goal we had set."

Hind, who runs Mas Body Gym and a health-food company called Macro Based Diner, has provided his expert services to Dibsy free of charge. The personal trainer has given his prize client up to three one-on-one private sessions per day, as well as supplying all his food.

Hind estimates Dibsy's services would have cost a paying customer more than 50,000 pounds, or roughly $61,000.

Dibsy said a year ago he would often start his day with a full English breakfast before having a pasty and pie with a soda for lunch. At dinner time, he would have gorged on fish and chips or Indian takeout, washed down with a large bottle of pop and followed by ice cream.

In total, he was taking in around 11,000 calories a day, which is enough for a family of six, according to health expert Hind.

Nowadays, Dibsy will start his morning with overnight oats before having pasta and vegetables for lunch. A typical dinner is barbecued chicken with rice.

Hind, who has won two National Fitness Awards, ensures his client takes in around 3,000 calories every day but that he burns up to 1,500 more.

"I'm so pleased that we've achieved our goal, I'm like a proud dad," Hind said. "Now I want other people to follow Dibsy's lead, that's the message of all this. People who think there's no hope should look at Dibsy and realize there is, you can make the same changes."

Hind was careful to warn that "there's no magical pill" that can make weight-loss dreams a reality: "It comes down to making the right decisions," he said.

Despite all his achievements this year, Dibsy says his greatest one is making his mom, who was scared her son would die, proud.

"The best thing about my weight loss is that it's put a smile on my mom's face. She used to worry about me so much and now she doesn't have to, which makes both of us really happy."

He's also over the moon to have started a relationship with girlfriend Jade.

"It's going really well, she's amazing. She's really supportive of my weight loss and she goes to the gym as well, so we have that in common," he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 NEWS APP

"It's really nice to have her in my life."

The next step for Dibsy is undergoing three surgeries to have the excess skin removed. He has been signed off by doctors, and is hoping to go under the knife for the first time in December.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.