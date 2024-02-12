Expand / Collapse search
Man shot by police in Queens after pointing gun at cop's head

Shots fired in Edgemere, Queens

A man was reportedly shot by police in Edgemere, Queens on Monday.

QUEENS, N.Y. - A man was shot by police in Queens after he reportedly pointed a gun toward an officer's head, according to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Police responded to a reported domestic dispute between two brothers on Beach Channel Drive near 40th Street in Far Rockaway.

When police entered the residence, one of the men allegedly pointed a gun toward an officer's head, according to Adams.

Adams said the suspect was shot in the stomach. 

No officers have been injured. 

Adams said the shooting is currently under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.