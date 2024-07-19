Man repeatedly punches, rapes woman in Queens: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they accuse of repeatedly punching and forcibly raping a woman in Queens last weekend.

Authorities say the incident happened on July 14 at around 10:45 p.m., inside a building located near Main Street and 40th Road in Flushing.

According to law enforcement, the suspect punched the victim, a 53-year-old woman multiple times in the head and face, before forcibly raping her.

The suspect then fled on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.