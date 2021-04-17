Man just released from jail steals police car, gets sent back behind bars

article

An Arkansas man reportedly stole a police car that was parked in front of the jail he had just been released from, earning himself an immediate return trip behind bars.

According to The Smoking Gun, 33-year-old Cordell Coleman was freed from Pulaski County Jail around 2:40 a.m. on April 15. He was allegedly spotted on surveillance footage climbing into an unlocked 2018 Ford Explorer used by the Little Rock Police Department and driving away.

Coleman had been released from custody following a public intoxication arrest a day earlier.

Authorities tracked the car to an apartment complex, where Coleman was found inside the vehicle. Coleman was arrested and returned to jail.

While being driven back to jail, an officer apparently asked him "What kind of decision-making you doing tonight, man? Why you doing that?"

Coleman mumbled an unintelligible response.

Coleman has been charged with felony theft and is being held at the county jail on $25,000 bond.