Man raped woman after dragging her into alley: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man they say dragged a woman into an alley before raping her in Queens on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the victim, a 27-year-old woman was walking along Jamaica Avenue when the suspect, who was walking ahead of her, stopped in front of 163-18 Jamaica Avenue. As the victim attempted to pass by, the suspect forcibly dragged her into a nearby alleyway where she was raped.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospital in Queens with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-5 years old, standing roughly 5’6”. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark-colored ski cap, a tan vest, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.