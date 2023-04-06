Man pushed down stairs, beaten, robbed inside Times Square train station: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who attacked and threw a man to the ground inside the Times Square train station before robbing him early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking down the stairs at the Times Square train station at West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when the suspect approached him from behind and kicked and pushed him down the stairs.

The suspect then kicked and punched the victim multiple times in the face and body before forcibly taking the victim's wallet.

The suspect fled the station on foot heading southbound on 7th Avenue towards West 41st Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.