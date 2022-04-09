Man punches train conductor when told he couldn't smoke on subway: NYPD

article

The NYPD is hunting for a man who punched an MTA train conductor after she told him he could not smoke on a subway train.

According to authorities, the man was riding a Coney Island-bound F train near the Church Avenue station in Flatbush on March 19 when the victim, a 37-year-old woman who was on duty as a train conductor, told him he could not smoke on the train.

Police say the man attacked the victim, punching her in the right side of her face before displaying an unknown sharp object, slashing her in the hand and right leg.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she received multiple stitches for her injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the station with an unknown woman.

Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection to an attack on a MTA train conductor. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

