Man punches holiday shopper for 'taking too long' to checkout, police say

A senior citizen in Florida is accused of punching another customer for taking too long in line at a Walmart.

The Cape Coral Police say Henry Harvey and his wife were waiting in line at the retailer around 7:15 p.m. on December 4, when Harvey “became angry over the customers in front of them taking too long to check out at the register."

Police say that an argument started and Harvey punched the victim in the head.

The victim was not seriously injured in the attack.

Harvey was later found at his home and arrested for battery. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

