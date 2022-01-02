Man randomly punches 79-year-old woman in the face on Bronx bus: NYPD

article

Police are searching for a man they say punched a 79-year-old woman in the face on a bus in the Bronx in November.

According to authorities, on November 10, at around 4 p.m. the suspect and the victim were riding an MTA bus on the Moshulu Parkway when the suspect seemingly randomly punched the woman in the face.

Credit: NYPD

The victim refused medical attention.

It is unknown what the motivation for the attack may have been.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the suspect and is asking for the public's help finding him.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters