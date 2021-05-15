Man punches 67-year-old woman in wheelchair on Bronx bus: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a wheelchair-bound woman onboard a Bronx bus early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the victim, a 67-year-old woman, was riding a Bay Plaza-bound Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m. near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood when the suspect approached her as he exited the bus.

Authorities say the suspect then punched the woman in the face without any apparent provocation, before getting off the bus.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The victim was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition for treatment of pain and discomfort.

The NYPD has released surveillance video and photos of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man, roughly 20 years old, standing 6'1" tall and weighting 160 lbs., with a medium build and short, dark, close-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, white socks and orange Nike sneakers.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.