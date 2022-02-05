Man punches 2 subway conductors in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say punched a pair of on-duty subway conductors in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the separate attacks happened within 10 minutes of each other on February 3 in the Prospect Avenue station.

The first attack happened at around 3:13 p.m. when the suspect punched an on-duty train conductor in the arm as he was sticking his head out of a 5 train cab while performing a safety check.

The first victim sustained a minor injury to his arm.

Then, at 3:20 p.m., the suspect approached the conductor's cab of a 2 train while it was stopped at the station, reached inside and punched the train's conductor in the face and spit on him.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The second victim sustained pain and swelling to his face.

Both conductors were treated for injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential.