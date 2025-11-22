Man punched Bronx MTA bus driver in the face, biked away after argument: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. - A Bronx bus driver was punched in the face during a confrontation on his route Friday evening, and police are now searching for the man responsible, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
NYPD confirmed the assault happened around 5:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at the southwest corner of East 163rd Street and 3rd Avenue in the 42nd Precinct.
According to police, a man boarded a BX15 bus and began arguing with the 42-year-old MTA driver. During the dispute, the man punched the driver in the face and then took off on a bicycle.
MTA Assault Suspect: NYPD
The driver was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was reported in stable condition.
Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion, black hair, approximately 5’8" to 5’10" tall, medium build, and 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with large white "NIKE AIR" lettering on the front, gray gloves, gray pants and a black over-the-shoulder bag.
Police released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
