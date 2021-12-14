Man pulled from car and robbed in Brooklyn

A man was pulled from a car and robbed in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The NYPD says it happened about 7:15 a.m. in front of 712 61st St. in Sunset Park.

A 32-year-old man was sleeping in the backseat of his car when a man opened the car door. The men started to struggle.

The victim was punched in the face and pulled from the car. The robber snatched $300.

The attacker got away on a CitiBike. The victim just suffered pain in his face but was not seriously injured.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would recognize the attacker.