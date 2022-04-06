Man plunges to death trying to retrieve drone

article

A New York man fell 250 feet to his death while trying to retrieve his drone.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Orange County town of Deerpark.

The New York State Police say that Binh Ledinh, 42, was flying a drone at the Hawk’s Nest.

The drone crashed about 17 feet down an embankment.

Police say that Leinh, of Lumberland, attempted to retrieve the drone but fell approximately 250 feet.

Ledinh’s wife contacted the New York State Police just after noon to report him missing.

Troopers found his 2010 Honda CRV at the Hawk’s Nest at approximately 1:45 p.m. and located Ledinh a short time later.

They could not reach him by foot because of the steep terrain.

Members of the Orange County Technical Rescue Team lowered themselves to Ledinh and determined he was deceased. He was then lowered into a rescue boat in the Delaware River where he was then transported to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hawk's Nest is an area high above the Delaware River on Route 97. A sign at the site notes that it was a one-lane dirt road in the 1850s and is now a part of the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway.