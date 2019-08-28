Man opens fire outside Long Island high school

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police on Long Island arrested a man who fired three rounds into the ground following a dispute with landscapers outside Roosevelt High School on Tuesday.

Lennox London, 36, barricaded himself inside his home at 46 Bauer Ave. at around 9 a.m., said Nassau County Police.

SkyFox was over the scene at around Noon on Tuesday as the suspect was taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.

The high school and middle school were placed on lockout while police investigated.

School was not in session but members of some of the school's fall sports teams were in the building.

London was due in court Wednesday.