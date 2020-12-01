Man opens fire on Lower East Side sidewalk

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man opening fire on a sidewalk on the Lower East Side.

The man is seen coming out of the passenger seat of a Nissan Altima and discharging his weapon several times. The shooting took place on Nov. 27 at 11:43 p.m. in front of 280 Henry Street.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the ankle. The gunman ran back to the car but did not get in. The Nissan fled the scene as the gunman ran off. The victim was treated at NY Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, says police.