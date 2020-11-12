Man opens fire on busy Bronx sidewalk

The NYPD is searching for the man who opened fire on a busy Bronx sidewalk.

Surveillance video shows the man discharging a weapon several times in front of 59 West 170th Street. The man is seen walking backward and heading towards the door of a store, but he doesn't enter.

No one was injured in the incident on Nov. 10 at about 6:08 p.m., said police. The suspect fled westbound on West 170th Street in the Mount Eden section of the borough.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.