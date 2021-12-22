Man opens fire in Long Island LA Fitness

article

A man is accused of firing a gun during a fight inside a Long Island fitness center.

Suffolk County Police say it happened Tuesday evening inside a North Babylon LA Fitness.

Police say Noah Haynes and a 17-year-old boy got into an argument inside the gym on Deer Park Ave. around 7:15 p.m. Staff members asked them to leave the building.

Officers said the two got into a fight in the parking lot before Haynes drove off.

The teen then went back into the gym.

Police say Haynes returned about 30 minutes later. They say he went into the building and confronted the teen in the locker room.

Haynes allegedly slashed the 17-year-old in the neck and pointed a gun at him.

The two left the locker room and began to fight in the gym area. The teen yelled to other people that Haynes had a gun.

Three gym members intervened and held Haynes down until police arrived. Haynes fired one shot during the struggle but no one was hit.

Several witnesses called 911 at approximately 7:50 p.m. to report an active shooter.

Police officers placed Haynes arrested Haynes at 7:55 p.m. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Haynes, 18, of Wyandanch, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and a weapons charge.

He was held overnight and was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.